Sweat poured down workers’ faces as they lined up for bottles of water, or sat under a tent with plates of pasta, pizza or a chicken sandwiches, while rescue dogs who were also taking a breather looked their way. Others waited to get out of their gear, smelling of fire and whatever contaminants still burned in the rubble. A small drone flew overhead as a priest walked over to one exhausted-looking firefighter and gave him a hug. For some, the scene conjured the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York — something rescue workers learn about when they are taught about how to deal with “a pancake collapse,” in which floors fall on top of one another.