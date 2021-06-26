There is also a risk that the soaring heat could strain the region’s power grid, which isn’t accustomed to extreme temperatures. Portland’s electric utility issued an advisory noting that it had deployed extra cooling systems to prevent important equipment from overheating, and crews at the ready to deal with potential problems. Residents were advised to do laundry and dishes early in the morning or late at night when temperatures are lower. They were also told to cook with a microwave or outdoor grill rather than an indoor stove or oven.