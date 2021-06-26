The caravan, which set out last Friday from New Orleans, was led by two 45-foot buses wrapped with the words “Freedom Rides” and mug shots of the activists who were arrested for defying Jim Crow laws 60 years ago. Over the course of the week, more than 1,000 volunteers joined about 30 staff members from Black Voters Matter on the tour. Many of those who came out to the rallies were grassroots leaders and volunteers also working to register and educate voters of color and to fight efforts by lawmakers in Republican-led states to restrict voting access. They welcomed their fellow agitators with cheers, smiles and gratitude.