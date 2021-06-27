Here are some significant developments
His grandparents are missing. But he says their condo landline keeps calling.
Arnie and Myriam Notkin had been missing for almost a day when, late Thursday night, their family got an unnerving call.
“We all froze,” said Jake Samuelson, the couple’s grandson. It was the Notkins’ landline phone in apartment 302 of the collapsed Champlain Towers South, he said. The one that sat next to their bed.
But only static came through when his sister picked up, he said. Two days later, that call and the slew that followed remain a mystery to them — one of many still hanging over the sudden destruction of the Surfside high-rise.
Scores of families like Samuleson’s are waiting to learn if their missing loved ones are among the dead as the search for survivors stretches into its fourth day. Samuelson, 23, said he flew into Florida from Atlanta Thursday night to join loved ones, feeling a need to see the ruined condo in person.
“We just want answers,” Samuelson said Saturday night. “If it is a sick prank we want to know if other people are experiencing this. Or if they are in the building we want to make everyone aware.”
At first, Samuelson said, his family largely dismissed the unsettling call. “My parents went to the building Thursday and saw the damage and just didn’t believe anyone could survive what had happened,” he said.
But the calls kept coming.
Samuelson, his mother, his aunt, and other loved ones went out Friday morning to provide authorities with DNA that could help identify victims, he said. When they got back that afternoon, he said, there were four missed calls from the condo landline: 11:16 a.m.,11:53 a.m.,12:13 p.m., 12:55 p.m., and 1:09 p.m. Then more: 2:59 p.m., 4:33 p.m., 6:13 p.m. Each time, his family tried to answer and got static.
They brought the matter to detectives, Samuelson said, and even their rabbi. Police confirmed that power to the condo was cut, he said, but did not address landlines, which can operate through an outage.
Eventually they reached out to local media. At 9:39 p.m. Saturday, Samuelson said, there was yet another call.
Arnie Notkin, 87, has served his community in all kinds of roles, his grandson said. He was P.E. teacher in Miami and a Santa for the Surfside police holiday toy drive. “He made a lasting impact on all of his students who still talk about him today,” Samuelson said.
Myriam Notkin, Samuelson’s “abuela,” fled the Castro regime in Cuba as a teenager, working her way up as a banker in the United States, her grandson said. She became a Realtor, too. The Notkins have retired now, he added, but Myriam is “a woman in constant motion.”
When the coronavirus pandemic collided with Arnie’s birthday, Samuelson said, local police and fire officials helped celebrate from afar. The Notkins looked down from their condo balcony at a giant sign, colorful sign that said “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARNIE! WE LOVE YOU.”
Samuelson said his family prays for a miracle and wants to cling to the calls as a hopeful sign rather than a fluke.
But still: “Even if they are real, do they have the capacity to save them? As of now it seems the answer would be no.”
Antonio and Gladys Lozano, inseparable in life, found dead together amidst rubble, family says
Antonio and Gladys Lozano were going to celebrate 59 years of marriage next month, according to their family. The couple often said that they could not bear life apart.
“They would always kind of worry about, 'Oh, I hope that I go first and not you ‘cause I could never live without you,’” said Antonio’s nephew Phil Ferro, a Miami meteorologist, in an interview.
Midday Saturday, the family learned the Lozanos were two of five known victims of the Surfside condo collapse. They were found nearly intact in the rubble, Ferro said, side by side.
“It is kind of a blessing that they both went together,” he said. “And we like to think that they went in their sleep and that they never felt anything.”
Ferro said at least his family has closure, unlike the loved ones of the 156 people still missing after three days of intensive searching. He wonders how many days it may take to reach those on the lowest floors.
“We didn’t have to wait so long,” Ferro said. “I’m sure that there’s so many other families that — it’s going to take forever and who knows what the condition of the loved ones will be once they find them.”
Ferro, 61, remembered his uncle, 83, as quick with a joke and “always the happiest person — any party, any place, anywhere.” He rooted hard for the Miami Marlins and the Dolphins. Gladys Lozano, 79, was also Ferro’s godmother, a dear friend of Ferro’s mother before her marriage. She was a “giving” person, Ferro said, and an excellent baker who would make goodies from scratch for birthdays and graduations.
The retired couple loved to throw parties at their ninth-floor apartment in the condo where they had lived for decades, Ferro said. The home fulfilled Antonio Lozano’s lifelong dream: “Live in a building where he could just get up in the morning, look at the beach, go out, go to the sand and take a dip.”
Ferro said that he is not aware of his uncle and godmother expressing any concerns about the state of the condominium. “The building looked fine,” he said. “There was nothing glaring.”
The couple immigrated to Florida from Cuba, propelled by Antonio’s banking career, Ferro said. Gladys was a longtime homemaker. The Lozanos left behind two sons, he added, with children of their own.
One of the sons lives next to Champlain Towers South and rushed to his balcony early Thursday morning after hearing a boom, thinking that a storm had arrived, Ferro said.
Then, Ferro recalled, the son realized the high-rise where his parents live was gone.
Later that morning, family watched video of the building crashing down.
“In your gut, you know there is no way that anybody can survive that,” Ferro said. Yet they made phone call after phone call, trying to track the couple down. Family submitted DNA to authorities to help with identifications.
They consoled each other that because the Lozanos lived on one of the building’s uppermost floors, perhaps they had better odds. Ferro called his godmother and listened to the phone ring and ring.
The final minutes at Champlain Towers South
SURFSIDE, Fla. — From her fourth-floor balcony, Cassondra Stratton felt a tremor and saw the deck of the swimming pool cave in. She immediately called her husband, Michael, in Denver, 2,000 miles away.
Michael listened as Cassondra, who had been riding out the pandemic at their apartment on the beach in Surfside, described a sudden shaking.
“And then the phone went dead,” he said.
“She screamed bloody murder and that was it,” said Stratton’s sister, Ashley Dean.
It was after 1 a.m. Thursday, and the night owls at Champlain Towers South were up watching TV, relaxing on their terraces, chatting on the phone. A gentle tropical breeze swept in off the ocean. The sky was a hazy dark blue, a common sight on moonlit nights in South Florida, where the clouds and humidity accentuate the glow of city lights.
Then, a howling sound. Midway up the 12-story condo building, eerie orange flashes pierced the night.
On video captured by nearby surveillance cameras, the collapse seemed to occur in slow motion. One huge section of the building, on its north side, pancaked. Eight seconds later, a second chunk, the piece closest to the beach, fell. In 11 seconds, there was emptiness in a space where hundreds of people had made their homes.
Police identify four victims in condo collapse
Police on Saturday night released the names of four victims of the condo collapse as a third day of searching drew to a close with grim news of another body found.
The victims are Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio Lozano, 83; Gladys Lozano, 79; and Manuel LaFont, 54, according to Miami-Dade police
Fang’s family said in a statement that there are “no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie.” Fang’s 15-year-old son was pulled from the rubble in an early rescue and hospitalized without serious injuries.
Local news outlet WSVN reported that the Lozanos — family members of station meteorologist Phil Ferro — were set to celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary next month.
Posting a picture of the couple on Instagram, Ferro said the Lozanos were his godmother and uncle.
“They were such beautiful people,” he wrote