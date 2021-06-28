Ofi Osin-Cohen, women’s philanthropy director at the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, told the “Today” show that the water in the garage was up to her ankles by the time she escaped the building where she lived with her husband, Osin-Cohen, a Surfside commissioner from 2014 to 2016 and vice mayor from 2016 to spring 2018. The couple were some of the first survivors to make it out.