Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky earlier Sunday said he could not yet say when the search-and-rescue operation might shift to a recovery effort. He said: “Hope — that’s what I’m focusing on.”
From the rubble, rescuers pull the cherished treasures of the condo’s missing residents
A football. A stuffed animal. A bar mitzvah T-shirt.
Rescuers searching for survivors in the rubble have found signs of life, collecting some toys and other belongings to leave at a makeshift memorial site that was set up a block away.
The memorial, which was blocked off temporarily as responders expanded the perimeter of the scene Saturday, has become a place for those digging through the rubble to leave mementos — perhaps once prized by their owners, now cherished as the last traces of people who disappeared under a pile of debris.
For Benjamin Abo, a physician embedded with the rescue team, the array of treasures is a tribute that can help people affected by the tragedy have a chance to pay their respects.
“We’re not here just to try to save lives but we’re also treating the community and the survivors,” Abo said.
He conceived the idea of brining items from the site after he saw children’s trinkets, including a Hess toy truck like the type Abo received from his grandparents every Hanukkah. Since then, other rescuers have brought more items during their breaks.
Abo, like other local people involved in the rescue effort, knew some of the victims personally, including a hospital colleague as well as relatives of friends.
“When you talk about a response to our community, this is my community, too,” Abo said.
Working through layers of debris, the rescuers feel tense as they come to certain spots, seeing remnants of a room and imagining who lived there, he said.
“We can tell when we get to a bedroom, we can tell when we get to a nursery,” Abo said. “There’s memorabilia, there’s menorahs, there’s cribs.”
He added: “Even if you don’t recover a body, you recover a life that’s lost.”
A nursing student came to the U.S. to afford her thesis fee. She stayed at Champlain Towers.
Tucked away in a Paraguayan village about 135 miles from the capital, dirt roads line the farmlands where cattle roam and pigs feed. Beneath the straw roof of one of the wooden houses, a dog lies next to a hamper, eagerly awaiting her owner’s return.
Pictures of a smiling girl illuminate a room. The bed is made. The smiling-emoji pillow, untouched. The sweet smell of her favorite perfume, lingering.
Yet the bedroom’s occupant is missing, last seen 3,900 miles away from that rural village called General Eugenio A. Garay. Leidy Luna Villalba is one of the approximately 150 unaccounted-for people believed to have been in Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., when the building collapsed, killing at least nine people.
Authorities continue to search for survivors in the piles of rubble. Their rescue efforts continue even as a fire and stormy weather have challenged the mission.
For Luna’s family, the 23-year-old is more than a statistic in a harrowing event.
“Leidy is more, much more, than one of the hundreds of people,” said Nilda Villalba, her cousin. “She’s the joy of our lives, a dreamer, a doer. She had a happiness that overtook everyone. She was someone who pushed you to achieve your dreams.”
Her aspirations drove her to nursing school, where Luna had only to clear her thesis to receive her degree. She hoped the earnings from her work in Surfside would allow her to finance the fee, which was about $300.
“She was so worried before the big trip, but I told her that it would be a great experience and an opportunity to achieve everything she wanted,” her friend Gloria Silvero said. “Right now, I wish I hadn’t.”
Recovery operation, though not imminent, may be on horizon
With search-and-rescue crews now entering their fifth day sifting through the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building, officials may soon consider the inevitable shift from rescue to recovery.
Carlos Castillo, who worked for Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue for 26 years and helped develop the U.S. Urban Search and Rescue Response System, said there is no black and white determination on when that shift should be made.
“You’re trying to make definitive determination that if there is someone alive, they can be rescued, but there will come a point where there is almost 100 percent certainty,” Castillo said in an interview Sunday. “But you’re still being careful because there may still be human remains and you want to have respect for that.”
Rescue efforts generally involve stabilizing the structure as much as possible before attempting to locate trapped victims. Search and rescue crews can use trained dogs, acoustic and seismic listening devices, and fiber optic cameras while taking care to prevent debris from shifting or further collapsing.
“As time passes, it becomes more complex because you need to cut and move pieces of the structure, with the goal of finding voids where people may be,” Castillo said. Once the decision is made to switch from rescue to recovery, larger equipment can be brought in to remove debris. Cadaver dogs will also be used to locate human remains. While more than 150 people were unaccounted for Sunday night, Castillo noted that there could be hope for finding survivors in the debris.
While assisting with recovery efforts after a 1988 earthquake in Soviet Armenia, Castillo helped rescued a woman who had been trapped for five days.
“There are lot of variables that go into it, but even in recovery mode there is always the hope to find someone alive,” Castillo said. Most important will be keeping family and friends of the victims aware of how efforts are proceeding. “It can be a frustrating process, every hour that drags on,” Castillo said. “You just want to keep everyone as informed as possible.”