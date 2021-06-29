“We have people waiting and waiting for news — that is excruciating,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday evening. “We have them coping with the news that they might not have their loved ones come out alive and still hope against hope that they will.”
Here are some significant developments
Hundreds of search-and-rescue personnel deployed to Surfside
Hundreds of personnel have been combing the debris pile, searching for survivors of the Champlain South Towers collapse, in what Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis called the “largest-ever deployment of task force resources in the history of the state of Florida that’s not a hurricane.”
Patronis, who is also the state’s fire marshal, said at news briefing on Monday afternoon that “the number of men and women that are on the ground right now is the same as was deployed to Hurricane Michael, which was a 12-county storm event.”
Nearly 370 personnel, including all eight of the state’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force teams are in Surfside. Additionally, rescue crews from Mexico and Israel have also been deployed to the area. “They come off the site for about 45 minutes and check their pulse and their oxygen levels and then go back to work because that is what they do,” Patronis said.
Condo collapse prompts emergency inspections at nearby buildings
More than 100 people gather at vigil blocks from collapse: ‘I still have hope’
At an emotional vigil Monday night, more than 100 people stood in a circle on the beach about four blocks from the rubble. At the end of the fifth day of rescue efforts, etched in the sand and marked by lines of seaweed was a message to the community awaiting a glimmer of good news: “HOPE.”
In the largest gathering since the collapse Thursday, family, friends and neighbors held white roses and glow sticks as a “sound healer” played meditative instruments, including a wooden flute and crystal drums. They listened to the sound of waves that barely drowned out sniffles and occasional sobs from a group brought together by tragedy.
Leo Soto, who helped organize the event with the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club, told the crowd he thought the vigil was important to bring a community together that was beset by fear and dread. “People don’t know where to seek out the love,” he said.
Soto said he wished the gathering of people on the beach would bring luck and lead to a positive development as rescuers continue to search for anyone still alive in the debris. Soto said his high school friend, Nicky Langesfeld, is among the missing.
“I still have hope,” Soto said.
The meditation soothed some tensions, at least for neighbors Ayo Fanoiki and Veronica Sueldo, who live a block from the Champlain tower that collapsed.
“We’ve all been in a pensive state,” Fanoiki said. “This is healing.”
He avoided the Florida condo collapse because he left early for a trip. Now he grapples with survivor’s guilt.
Jay Miller hadn’t expected to run into Bonnie and David Epstein in Champlain Towers South earlier this month. It was a few days before Miller left Surfside, Fla., for his annual trip to Philadelphia, and the couple were usually back in New York by then.
“You’re still here?” Miller, 75, recalled asking the couple.
“They always left before me,” Miller added in an interview with The Washington Post. “They never stayed longer than I did.”
Bonnie explained they delayed their drive because of David’s arm injury. He was doing physical therapy in the area, and they wanted to complete the treatment before leaving.
About a week later, their apartment building crumbled to the ground — leaving Bonnie, 56, and David Epstein, 58, among the 150 people still missing.
Now, as Miller sits comfortably in his home in the Philadelphia area, he grapples with pangs of survivor’s guilt. He wonders how and why he — of all people — randomly decided to leave town earlier than usual while his friends made the opposite decision.