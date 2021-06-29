Back on the balcony with her neighbor Yadira and her neighbor’s 10-year-old son, Kai, and Maltese puppy, Rodriguez could begin to see first responders arriving. Still, she was unsure what to do or how she could begin to escape. Her brother, Fred, called back and told her she had to get out of the building. Rodriguez believed that the stairs were gone. Then a firefighter grabbed her brother’s phone and told her that other people had made their way to safety.