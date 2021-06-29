Rodriguez grabbed her cellphone and called a neighbor, then her brother, but there was no response. Running out to the hallway, she could see more of the damage and destruction. A concrete column had crashed through the ceiling, and the elevator shafts were exposed.
“I knocked on several neighbors’ doors, no answer. I run to the exit, open the doors that lead to the outside stairwell and saw the devastation,” Rodriguez wrote. “The beachside of Champlain had collapsed, pancaked. I screamed in horror.”
The lawsuit is the third that has been filed in Miami-Dade circuit court since the sudden and devastating collapse that has so far left 12 people confirmed dead and 149 still missing. The class-action lawsuit states that the condo association, “through their own reckless and negligent conduct, caused a catastrophic deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.”
In an April letter from the condo association, residents had been warned of accelerating damage to the building’s concrete support system.
The lawsuit also seeks to consolidate all similar lawsuits into one legal action.
Representatives for the condo association did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Donna DiMaggio Berger, whose law firm represents the association, previously told The Washington Post, “We are not looking to point fingers. Right now our focus remains solely on finding the survivors of the tragedy.”
Rodriguez’s lawyer, Adam Schwartzbaum, described his own connection to the building, having spent many days there after his grandparents purchased a condo in the early 1980s.
“It was a place for celebrations; it has a lot of happy memories,” he said.
In her account, Rodriguez described hearing cries of: “Please help me! Please help me! Don’t leave me here!”
Back on the balcony with her neighbor Yadira and her neighbor’s 10-year-old son, Kai, and Maltese puppy, Rodriguez could begin to see first responders arriving. Still, she was unsure what to do or how she could begin to escape. Her brother, Fred, called back and told her she had to get out of the building. Rodriguez believed that the stairs were gone. Then a firefighter grabbed her brother’s phone and told her that other people had made their way to safety.
“We opened the door and entered the stairwell. The steps were cracked and had disconnected from the wall. We could see rubble on the upper floors above us,” said Rodriguez in her filing, describing her journey down from the ninth floor. Rodriguez and her neighbor found another resident, a woman in her 80s named Ada, using a walker.
When Rodriguez reached the first floor, the exit was blocked by rubble.
“It was dark and I could hear water flooding into the garage. I knew being electrocuted was a possibility,” wrote Rodriguez. She and her neighbors were still seemingly trapped.
Not giving up, the four of them made their way back to the second floor and soon saw an open door. Rodriguez knew the apartment well. The group tried to open the sliding doors of the balcony, but they wouldn’t budge.
“We were rattled and couldn’t maneuver the locks,” wrote Rodriguez. “The door finally opened.”
With a ladder, firefighters helped them down from the balcony, and they emerged onto the ruins of what had once been their beachfront home.
They were, as described in the lawsuit, “four of the more fortunate victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse.”