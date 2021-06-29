The family largely wrote off the strange call. The Notkins’ landline had sat next to their bed in apartment 302 of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. Seeing the devastation, it was hard to believe the couple could have survived the crash, said their grandson, Jake Samuelson.
But the calls kept coming, one after another to the same phone until more than a dozen had accumulated through early Monday. Sometimes when the family called the landline themselves, Samuelson said the phone was somehow answered and they would stay on the line and listen to the static. Other times, the calls went to a busy signal.
The family is desperate to know what these calls could mean about the fates of Arnie Notkin, an 87-year-old retired physical education teacher, and Myriam Notkin, “a woman in constant motion” who fled Cuba’s Castro regime as a teenager and later became a banker and a real estate agent, Samuelson said.
“If it is a sick prank we want to know if other people are experiencing this,” he told The Washington Post in a text message. “Or if they are in the building we want to make everyone aware.”
Five days after the first call, the cause remains a mystery. Two experts in telecommunications engineering said the calls may stem from an electrical glitch or a piece of debris hitting the phone — or someone alive in the rubble could be dialing to signal for help. A former Miami-Dade County fire chief involved in the rescue effort said first responders had searched the site where they believed the Notkins’ apartment had fallen and found no signs of life.
Samuelson said he believed the Notkins’ landline service was provided by AT&T. Spokespeople for that company did not reply to messages asking whether they had investigated the post-collapse phone calls.
When a reporter dialed the landline, it rang several times before an automated voice identified the phone as belonging to Verizon Wireless and said the call could not be completed. A spokeswoman for Verizon, Diana Alvear, said the phone number is not theirs and did not answer follow-up questions about the automated message.
Each subsequent time the reporter called the landline, the response was a busy signal.
Representatives of Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue did not respond to requests for comment on what they make of the phone calls. But former Miami-Dade Fire Chief Dave Downey, who is involved in the rescue, said first responders had “exhausted all of our resources trying to verify” whether one or both Notkins could be alive.
“I don’t know how they’re getting the call,” he said of the family. “It really doesn’t make any logical sense how you’d be dialing a phone if you were trapped. But we put resources on the area where the apartment was, and we have not found anything.”
Downey recalled chasing several tips about phone calls and text messages from the rubble while he was leading rescuers after an earthquake killed roughly 250,000 people in Haiti in 2010. They later determined those calls and texts had been sent days earlier and gotten “trapped in the queue,” he said.
Ted Rappaport, an electrical engineering professor at New York University who specializes in telecommunications, said the phenomenon Downey described is real, but only happens with cellphones — not with landlines like the Notkins’ phone.
Instead, Rappaport said, the recent calls could result from an electrical error in equipment that may have aggregated phone wires from each of Champlain Towers South’s condos. He added that this possibility was somewhat implausible because the Notkins’ landline kept calling the same number and no other families are known to have reported similar issues.
The calls could also stem from damage to the circuitry in the Notkins’ phone, Rappaport said. But he said one or both of the Notkins could also be alive and activating the phone, yet unable to speak.
“This is unusual enough to give me hope that there’s someone who’s alive and is somehow protected in the rubble and is trying to signal that they’re there,” Rappaport said.
He said the static when the phones connect could be because the Notkins’ handset was broken by the rubble and there’s no longer any circuitry for listening or talking. And he said whether the Notkins’ phone is answered or delivers a busy signal when the family calls could depend on whether the handset is in its cradle.
Suresh Subramaniam, chair of the electrical and computer engineering department at George Washington University, said he initially thought someone could be spoofing the Notkins’ landline number to make it look like their calls were coming from that phone. But he said that scenario seems unlikely because the family has not discovered a telemarketer when they answer the calls.
Subramaniam said the ring that family members hear when they initiate the calls is a signal from the phone company that it located and connected to the landline, but it does not necessarily mean the landline is ringing. He said it’s possible that this part of the phone network may have survived the collapse and that the static heard when the phones connect could be caused by several factors, including weather or faulty equipment.
In Subramaniam’s eyes, the calls could signal an electrical glitch or a live person dialing. He said it was also possible that a piece of rubble could be repeatedly pressing against the phone’s buttons. Rappaport, however, said that scenario would require a series of unlikely movements from the debris.
Subramaniam said while there’s no reason to think a live person pressing the phone is more likely than any other explanation, that scenario is obviously the most desirable.
“It’s possible that somebody’s actually making a call, but they’re just not able to communicate,” he said. “The interference is so bad that they’re not actually able to hear or speak through the line.”
For the Notkins’ family, waiting for information is hard. But Samuelson said he believes rescuers are doing all they can to find his grandparents. And he hopes more definitive answers come in time.
Hannah Knowles contributed to this report.
