Biden is only the third occupant of the East Wing to appear on the cover of Vogue, which despite all its recent struggles and missteps in a world more demanding of inclusivity and less tolerant of hierarchies, remains a cultural touchstone. Hillary Clinton was the first presidential spouse on the cover in 1998 and the occasion celebrated her dignity in the face of her husband’s impeachment. At the time of publication, Editor in Chief Anna Wintour told The Washington Post that the goal of the story, for which Clinton posed in a velvet Oscar de la Renta gown, was to “give her her due.” Michelle Obama was the second. She appeared on the cover three times. According to one Vogue headline, Obama was: “The first lady the world’s been waiting for.”