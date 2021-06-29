It is only the latest case of dangerous behavior tied to the Los Angeles airport this month. Only a day before authorities said Victoria Dominguez jumped out of the plane about to take off for Salt Lake City, a man was accused of breaching an airport fence and driving onto the airfield in a silver hatchback with “SOS” written on the hood. Earlier this month, a man was charged after he attempted to enter the cockpit of a plane midflight and was restrained by passengers.