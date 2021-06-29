The Mechanicsburg, Pa., woman is among hundreds now charged in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. But her criminal complaint is also one of the first to reference the attacks and threats against journalists who were present to cover the events that day, some of whom had equipment stolen or broken. Last week, Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, Ill., became the first defendant in the Jan. 6 riot to face charges including assaulting a journalist, The Post’s Spencer S. Hsu reported. Woods is accused of entering a media staging area, throwing equipment and tackling a cameraman.