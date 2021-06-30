Where the building once stood, a pile of rubble. The balconies from where his neighbors waved, gone. The little girls who played with Lela, Turis’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, missing.
“It was absolutely devastating,” Turis said. “Seeing pictures of the missing — people I used to pass in the hallways, say hi from the balcony, talk to in the elevators — just devastating.”
Turis is no stranger to devastation. As a young man, he said, he saw hellish scenes of destruction while he served during the Vietnam War. Almost four decades later, clients and friends vanished when terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in 2001.
The pancaked condo, in particular, brings back memories of Sept. 11 and its aftermath.
“My five clients who died when the twin towers fell — that’s what this rescue effort reminds me of,” he said. “Now especially with them saying they’re going to take this stuff to a warehouse, which is what they did in 9/11 — they took it to JFK Airport and then they started to sift through all of it.”
This loss feels more personal.
He avoided the Florida condo collapse because he left early for a trip. Now he grapples with survivor’s guilt.
Turis purchased his unit 16 years ago, keen on finding an escape from the city’s chaos. His wife, Susan Turis, went to South Florida to find a place they could visit five to six times a year.
“She went around and looked at a lot of buildings here in Hollywood, Hallandale, back and forth,” Turis said. “And she came back and told me, I think this is the one for us.”
It was the proximity to the ocean that had enchanted his wife.
For almost two decades, Turis and his family made Champlain Towers their vacation spot. Days were filled with family visits and trips to the nearby dog park. At night, they would head out to enjoy the area, mere steps from Miami Beach. During the holidays, Turis gave the building’s workers envelopes for Christmas.
“It was always a good time,” he said.
He wanted to head home to Champlain Towers. His girlfriend wanted him to stay. She may have saved his life.
Some of Turis’s friends recently moved north, to Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton — a relocation he said he and his wife had contemplated. But they kept their condo because of Surfside’s “good vibes.”
For a year, he had missed his sunny escape. With the pandemic taking a toll, Susan Turis had grown apprehensive about traveling. Her husband persuaded her to return to their Florida condo in April with their son and his fiancee — never imagining it would be their last time.
During that month in Surfside, Turis said he noticed differences in the condo community. The place had become more crowded with children and younger couples. More changes were expected, with the owners voting to repaint the peachy-beige building with lighter colors.
“They were going to redo a lot of things. You know, beautiful, upgraded,” Turis said. “I was looking forward to the change.”
But those changes never came.
About 1,280 miles away from his Brooklyn home, his fourth-floor unit looks like “it’s standing on those three sticks by the pool.” He believes a limoncello bottle is still chilling in the freezer. Jenga blocks are neatly packed and waiting to be stacked. His Mercedes S 500, however, is crushed, Alberto, the Cuban valet, told him.
But a bottle and a car are just trinkets in a tragedy where at least 12 lives have been claimed and more than 140 people are missing. Turis’s anguish comes from the mosaic of intertwined lives that are buried under the rubble — the people who breathed life into the community.
Memories of them now flood Turis’s mind.
“I just see and remember them so clearly,” he said. A “family lived on the third floor and the little 4-year-old girl used to play with my dog at the pool. She had a sister that was 11 and the mother was in the house. Now they’re missing.”
