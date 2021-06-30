“You are missing until you are found. We don’t stop the search,” DeSantis said Tuesday.
Even as the search stretches on, some are turning the focus to accountability. Miami’s top prosecutor has pledged to have a grand jury examine the collapse.
Here are some significant developments
Police identify another victim in condo collapse
As rescue efforts continue, authorities identified a 12th confirmed victim in the condo collapse.
On Wednesday morning, the Miami-Dade Police Department released the name of Hilda Noriega. The 92-year-old mother of North Bay Village police chief Carlos Noriega has been described by relatives as the family’s “matriarch.”
The city of North Bay Village in Florida shared a statement on behalf of the Noriega family.
“The family would like to thank all of the hundreds of first responders, who bravely and selflessly risked their lives to locate his mother and the other innocent victims found to date,” the family said. “The Noriegas have lost the ‘heart and soul’ and ‘matriarch’ of their family, but will get through this time by embracing the unconditional love Hilda was known for.”
Authorities have now identified all 12 victims who have been confirmed so far in the Champlain Towers South collapse.
Israeli rescue leader: Crews found spaces in rubble big enough to crawl through
Col. Golan Vach, who is leading an Israel Defense Forces team helping in Surfside, said rescue crews have discovered passable gaps in the debris pile.
“This is a very complicated professional effort: support the building, secure the responders and try to open spaces,” he said Wednesday morning in an interview on CNN. “This time it was between the balconies. The balconies, between them remains a big space of air that we crawled in those tunnels.”
He said the spaces that crews found were big enough for them to crawl through. “I personally crawled in,” he said.
However, he added that most of the gaps between the floors are compact.
“These tunnels we found right now were almost the first to be big enough to enable people to stay between them. Most of the collapse is very, very tight. The collapse was major,” he said.
Vach said, regarding his level of hope: “It’s very, very minor. We must be realistic.”
“Tomorrow will be one week — until one week, I still hope.”
Firefighters are trying to reunite condo tenants with the pets they left behind
A firefighter stood inside a cherry picker Tuesday, carrying a bowl of water and bags of cat food as the machine elevated him to the balcony of Champlain Towers South apartment 405.
“Coco! Coco!” he yelled over and over as he shook the bags of food. The black-and-white cat has not been seen since her owners were rescued Thursday, less than an hour after the South Tower of the Surfside, Fla., condominium crumbled, killing at least 12, said Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell, who was present at the rescue scene Tuesday.
The fire chief’s instructions were clear before Coco’s rescue attempt began: The firefighter could not set foot on the balcony nor go inside the apartment — the structure is still not deemed safe — but he could shout Coco’s name in hopes that the green-eyed cat would walk out the balcony door that was usually left open so she could roam in and out of the apartment, Russell said.
Tuesday’s efforts to rescue Coco, which were handled by a separate team from the one digging through mounds of debris during a continued search for the 149 people still unaccounted for, come as family members await news on their loved ones nearly a week after part of the condo unexpectedly collapsed overnight.
Video, images and interviews deepen questions about role of pool deck in collapse
A Washington Post examination of video and images from the deadly collapse of a high-rise apartment building outside Miami — along with interviews with structural engineers, a key witness and an investigator — deepen questions about whether existing damage to a deck in the pool area contributed to the disaster.
A resident told The Post that minutes before Champlain Towers South in Surfside came down, she noticed a section of the pool deck and a street-level parking area had collapsed into the parking garage below. The husband of another resident has said his wife, who has not been seen since the disaster, made a similar observation in a telephone call shortly before the collapse.
An engineer in 2018 found “major structural damage” in the pool deck area caused by what he said was a flaw that limited water drainage. At least 12 people were killed and 149 remain unaccounted for following a type of disaster that has been unheard of in the United States.
“There is a possibility that part of the pool [area] came down first and then dragged the middle of the building with it, and that made that collapse,” said Allyn E. Kilsheimer, a veteran engineer hired by Surfside to investigate the collapse, who had previously voiced skepticism about the significance of the damage noted in the engineer’s report. “And then once the middle of the building collapsed, number two, then the rest of the building didn’t know how to stand up and it fell down also, number three.”
Condo collapse survivor recounts escape in lawsuit
When violent tremors shook Raysa Rodriguez out of bed, she wasn’t sure what to think. It was the middle of the night, and the power was out. When she opened the doors to her balcony, all she could see was dust.
Rodriguez, who had lived in Unit 907 of the Champlain Towers South condominium since 2004 and had nearly paid off her mortgage, detailed her escape from the building as part of a lawsuit filed Monday against its condo association.
Rodriguez grabbed her cellphone and called a neighbor, then her brother, but there was no response. Running out to the hallway, she could see more of the damage and destruction. A concrete column had crashed through the ceiling, and the elevator shafts were exposed.
“I knocked on several neighbors’ doors, no answer. I run to the exit, open the doors that lead to the outside stairwell and saw the devastation,” Rodriguez wrote. “The beachside of Champlain had collapsed, pancaked. I screamed in horror.”
The lawsuit is the third that has been filed in Miami-Dade circuit court since the sudden and devastating collapse that has so far left 12 people confirmed dead and 149 still missing.