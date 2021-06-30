“There is a possibility that part of the pool [area] came down first and then dragged the middle of the building with it, and that made that collapse,” said Allyn E. Kilsheimer, a veteran engineer hired by Surfside to investigate the collapse, who had previously voiced skepticism about the significance of the damage noted in the engineer’s report. “And then once the middle of the building collapsed, number two, then the rest of the building didn’t know how to stand up and it fell down also, number three.”