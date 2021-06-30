The lawmaker told the Seattle Times that the event’s organizers were “deeply concerned about vaccine passports and vaccine segregation.” Walsh told the Times that he got the star from someone there and that most people in attendance were wearing it. He also compared differing treatment for vaccinated and unvaccinated people to racial segregation upheld in the Supreme Court’s infamous 1896 endorsement of “separate but equal,” echoing other criticisms of coronavirus rules that have evoked racist discrimination as well as slavery.