The Superior Lobster and Seafood manager then inspected the tank’s power boxes. They were turned off and 2,000 pounds worth of lobsters were dead. The act cost the market about $10,000, police said.
The Sandwich Police Department identified the suspect as Joseph Vaudo, who formerly ran his own lobster market in the building. He was arrested and charged Friday with felony vandalism of property and illegal dumping, according to a news release.
Vaudo, 70, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Barnstable District Court. He could not be reached for comment late Tuesday. It was unclear who is representing him.
For more than 30 years, Vaudo had a notable presence in Sandwich. He served almost 15 years on the town’s planning board, and at one point he owned and operated three seafood markets along the marina, according to the Sandwich Enterprise.
But business went down in 2014 after he admitted buying stolen oysters the year before, the Enterprise reported. The Massachusetts Public Health Department revoked his wholesale permit, and he lost his Food and Drug Administration certification to sell shellfish outside the state.
Vaudo reapplied and was approved for the permits in 2017. He then opened Mr. Vaudo’s Fish Market.
Two years later, Vaudo filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, court documents show. He owed more than $1.5 million to more than 50 creditors. The court ordered Vaudo to close his fish market and vacate the building. He now works at a local grocery store, the arrest report said, according to the Cape Cod Times.
Last summer, Superior Lobster and Seafood took over the location where Vaudo used to run his business.
Vaudo allegedly visited his old market location Thursday night. Surveillance footage showed a man wearing jeans, a blue shirt and baseball hat get out of a GMC Sierra about 9:18 p.m., police said. He then allegedly retrieved trash bags from the trunk.
The video “showed a male party illegally throw trash in the company’s commercial dumpster then proceed to turn off the compressor and oxygen supply to the live seafood tank,” police said in a statement.
By the time the manager arrived the following morning, the 2,000 pounds of lobsters — worth about $10,000 — were dead.
Superior Lobster and Seafood did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Police soon tracked down Vaudo’s vehicle registration and connected it to the one seen in surveillance footage, according to the arrest report. They also sifted through the trash left at the scene and found discarded mail addressed to Vaudo.
“The suspect observed on the video was positively identified as Joseph Vaudo,” police said.
Police arrested Vaudo at his home on Friday. He was released on $1,000 bond and ordered to stay away from Superior Lobster and Seafood and its staff, according to the Times.
He is due back in court on Monday for arraignment, police said.