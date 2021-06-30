As finals were wrapping up and campus was clearing out, she hoped to unwind at a fraternity party on Dec. 14, 2013, before driving home the next day. A snowstorm had pushed back her last exam to a Saturday, but she was in good spirits when she arrived at the fraternity house. She says that changed when the man later identified by police as Cleary, then a junior goalie for the men’s hockey team, allegedly started “getting gross” and “creepy” with her on the dance floor.