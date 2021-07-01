Because the illness can kill without proper treatment and because the bacteria that causes the infection naturally lives in the soil in many parts of the world, officials have long monitored the potential for Burkholderia pseudomallei to be used as a biological weapon. In 2014, the bacteria was among vials of dangerous pathogens discovered improperly stored in National Institutes of Health and Food and Drug Administration labs. A year later, the bacteria escaped the Tulane National Primate Research Center in Louisiana and may have infected a veterinary clinic worker who was exposed.