Nine LAPD police officers and one officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were treated for minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. All 10 were listed in fair condition and were taken to the hospital.
Six civilians — including three who were seriously injured — were also taken to the hospital, officials said. No details about the victims’ ages or genders were made available.
LAPD Public Information Officer William Cooper said the cause of the blast was not immediately known. Police responded to a tip on Thursday that homemade and China-manufactured pyrotechnics were in a South Los Angeles home, the Associated Press reported. A bomb squad was called to retrieve the materials. The unplanned explosion happened during what was supposed to be a planned detonation, KTTV reported.
Police Capt. Robert Long told KABC when the cache of illegal fireworks was found that he “would expect multiple houses destroyed had those explosives gone up.”
Firefighters are assessing buildings near the site of the explosion for any structural damage, Stewart said. The LAPD tweeted Wednesday night that the area of the explosion “will be impacted for hours due to evacuations, rendering the location safe, and investigation.”
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he has directed the police department to launch a full investigation into the explosion, adding he was “deeply concerned” for the injured.
“Illegal fireworks pose a great danger and can cost lives,” Garcetti tweeted. “We will prosecute those who use or possess them to the fullest extent of the law.”
Los Angeles held a fireworks buyback program Wednesday ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. A Facebook post on the program called for residents to turn in their illegal fireworks to “receive a free gift.”
“[It’s] time to safely discard your illegal fireworks and this is the perfect chance,” the Los Angeles Fire Department wrote, promoting the event. “Anonymous. No strings attached. Think of your neighbors.”