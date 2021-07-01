The president plans to meet with first responders, local officials and families affected by the devastating collapse. Officials said Wednesday they were “grateful” for Biden’s visit.
“We have been resilient, we’ve had several challenges from weather, sorrow, pain, and I think the president coming will bring some unity here for our community,” said Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III, director of the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Here are some significant developments:
Resident, now in temporary housing, wonders how he will recover financially after collapse
SURFSIDE, Fla. — Evaluating the contents of his hotel closet, Steve Rosenthal notes his entire wardrobe: a T-shirt, shorts, two pairs of jeans, sandals, two pairs of sneakers and a couple pairs of Haines underwear.
The 72-year-old said he used to “dress to the nines\,” but now the former resident of Champlain Towers South has what friends have given him and all he could grab before firefighters plucked him from his balcony in the middle of the night Thursday after most of the beachfront building collapsed.
“That’s all I got,” he said. “That’s all I got to my name.”
Rosenthal lived in Unit 705 — a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that had a sunset view of Collins Avenue and Biscayne Bay — for 20 years, still paying off the mortgage.
Now he’s trying to figure out how he will recover financially, even as millions of dollars have flowed to funds established for survivors of the collapse.
The Support Surfside fund has raised nearly $2 million, according to officials, while Chesed Fund, run by the Shul of Bal Harbor, has collected more than $1.3 million.
But Rosenthal said he and other survivors, who are only temporarily receiving lodging through the Red Cross and other organizations, have not been able to obtain the money they say they need, and they feel frustrated. Emotions reached a peak Tuesday evening as they confronted Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, asking when they will be able to receive their allocation of the funds, he said.
Levine Cava told The Post that the goal is to find a way to unify groups raising funds and organize accordingly.
“So far, they’ve given out some emergency moneys, which they were eligible for, just to be able to purchase basic needs, but for the larger amount, they need to come up with a plan,” Levine Cava said.
Rosenthal, who has found temporary housing through Global Empowerment Mission, a group that has offered gift cards and other necessities to residents of the collapsed tower, said he worries about finding an apartment when the aid runs out, especially since he no longer feels safe in an older building or on the beach.
“It’s not like I’m 35 years old and I can work for 35 years and recoup that money,” he said. “I’m 72. If I have to take money out of my IRA, that’s four years and then I’m done. I didn’t plan to use that money until I’m in my 80s.”
Biden visiting Florida to console community where condo fell
President Biden’s trip to Florida on Thursday in the wake of a deadly condominium building collapse represents the coming together of a figure who has made empathy his political calling card and a situation that calls out for it.
Biden, joined by his wife, Jill Biden, plans to meet with first responders, local officials and families affected by the catastrophe that struck a week ago, claiming the lives of at least 18 people and leaving 145 missing as of Wednesday night.
The president’s visit will bring him face to face with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a frequent Biden critic and potential future rival for the presidency. Biden will receive a command briefing from DeSantis and other officials Thursday morning, the White House said. In the afternoon, the president will deliver remarks.
The planned eight-hour stay in Florida will give Biden an up-close view of a grim scene, in which the death toll has been rising, questions have been mounting about how a building could come crumbling down, and families of those unaccounted for have been searching for answers.