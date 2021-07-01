At least 45 of the 63 heat-related deaths were reported in the state’s largest county, Multnomah, which includes Portland, Ore. The city of Portland broke its high-temperature record twice over the past week, most recently on Sunday, when it hit 112, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Those who died in the county ranged in age from 44 to 97, and many of them had underlying health conditions, the Multnomah County medical examiner said in a news release. The 45 deaths were because of hypothermia, the county coroner said — a number that was significantly higher than the 12 total between 2017 and 2019.