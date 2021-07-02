Crestview Towers — a 10-story, 156-unit building built in 1972 — is the first tower to raise alarms after the deadly Surfside collapse led North Miami Beach to launch a review of all condo buildings over five stories, checking their safety and compliance with the local 40-year recertification process.
Crestview Towers should have been in the recertification process, Sorey said, but “hadn’t complied” and submitted the problematic report dated Jan. 11 to the city on Friday afternoon.
Sorey said he is not yet sure how many live in the condo, located at 2025 NE 164th St. Authorities are hoping to get people out in a couple of hours, he said, but will be there all night and are working with the American Red Cross to provide shelter.
The city manager said he is not sure when repairs might start and added that the condo association is responsible for bringing the building up to code. The association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Asked about evacuations at a Friday evening news conference, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the city of North Miami Beach has “taken the steps that we recommended to review to make sure that the recertification process was being done on a timely basis.”