Florida officials have said they are developing contingency plans in the event a significant storm were to strike the area, setting another pause on the search effort and stretching demands on emergency management teams.
Search-and-rescue work resumed Thursday evening in part of the pile after being halted most of the day over structural concerns at the remaining building, which showed worrying signs of movement. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D) said engineers are proceeding with plans to probably demolish the structure but said it will take time.
As of Friday morning, 145 are missing and at least 18 people are dead, all of whom have been identified.
Here are some significant developments
Demolishing standing building would slow search at first, then boost it, engineer says
Demolishing the still-standing portion of Champlain Towers South would initially slow down search-and-rescue efforts with debris, a FEMA engineer said Thursday.
Removing the standing building would speed things along in the longer term, structure specialist Scott Nacheman said at a news conference Thursday evening, just after crews were cleared to resume scouring the tower’s rubble for victims and survivors.
“We’re creating a safer working environment, at which point we can then increase the rate at which we’re operating, as well as the number of personnel that are operating on scene at any concurrent time,” Nacheman said.
Officials said they are likely to bring down the standing building, but have yet to make the call.
“Best-case scenario we’re looking at weeks before we can determine exactly what that definitive timeline is going to be,” Nacheman said, emphasizing that demolition takes time and extensive planning. Authorities have made contingency plans and will be sharing more information with the mayor’s office and incident command, he added.
The search paused early Thursday morning after monitors detected movement. The building itself had not moved, Nacheman said, but debris “of significant size” had been displaced. Crews got back to work at about 4:45 p.m., after engineers found it was safe.
For many, the outcome hinged on a single number: their condo unit
For so many, survival or likely death came down to a single number: their condo unit. The Washington Post used property records, dispatch calls and interviews with survivors and relatives of the missing to learn who lived in the building and where they were at the time of the collapse.
Some survived because they were not in the building that night. Others escaped with little more than the clothes on their backs. But roughly 160 people — those so far confirmed dead and those still missing — disappeared under the crushing dune of rubble.
“I was afraid I was going to be crushed,” said Maria Iliana Monteagudo, 64, who ran down six flights of broken stairs that evening as the building collapsed. “I kept going, screaming: ‘God, help me, please help me. I want to see my sons, I want to see my grandsons, I want to live.’”
Search of condo collapse site resumes after 15-hour delay
Rescue workers have resumed their search at the collapse site after concerns over the stability of the structure’s still-standing portion forced a delay that lasted about 15 hours.
Officials said the “structural concerns” prompted them to halt work at just after 2 a.m. in the recovery mission that had worn on nearly unabated for seven straight days since the building fell last week.
At 6 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue announced the search was back on, “following a temporary halt of operations after the recommendation of structural engineers who inspected the remaining structure.”
“Finding missing loved ones continues to be at the forefront of our operations,” the department said on Twitter.
Earlier Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said authorities were working to ensure the search would resume “as soon as it’s safe to do so.”