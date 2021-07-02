The Fourth of July adds undue stress for Betsy Robinson’s two dogs in Hillsborough, N.H., so Robinson and her husband skip the celebrations altogether and venture out into nature. “For the past six years we have gone camping far away from cities and towns to get the dogs away from noise, as most campgrounds don’t allow fireworks. It has been a great way to take care of our old guy and we have also explored some really great places in the West and Northeast as a result.”