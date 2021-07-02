For many people, this year’s celebrations will echo the tunes of decades past: gatherings with music and friends and food and fireworks, all in honor of American freedoms and pride. For many others, however, the day doesn’t hold the same meaning — it is not a symbol of freedom. It never was.
Frederick Douglass, speaking at a commemorative event for the Declaration of Independence on July 5, 1852, offered a sentiment that still resonates with some Americans today: “What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer; a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.”
Last month, Congress passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act and President Biden signed the bill into law, formally adding June 19, the day in 1865 when slavery ended in Texas, to the roster of nationally recognized holidays. Although many White Americans weren’t familiar with the day, or its significance, until last year’s racial reckoning after the killing of George Floyd, many Black Americans have long celebrated Juneteenth and some have incorporated its traditions into their Fourth of July observances.
How, and whether, to celebrate the Fourth is a deeply personal issue for Americans. We asked readers to share the unique ways they chose to celebrate, or ignore, the holiday.
For Abhiram Singh, 15, July Fourth in Shrewsbury, Mass., means combining his family’s heritage with an American custom of the holiday. “We cook Indian sweets and light candles and thank the fact that we can live in a country that accepts our culture and traditions,” Singh said.
“We light the candles in the morning usually, and they are ‘ghee’ (clarified butter) based with a small cotton wick. Finally, we make a special dinner called ‘daal bati’ which is like a lentil soup that is eaten with potato-stuffed bread, with a bunch of spices mixed in,” he added. “Then, we go see our neighborhood fireworks show.”
A double birthday celebration
Joe Campos, 38, never had any consistent Fourth of July plans or celebrations growing up. That changed after the birth of his son, Daniel, who was born on July Fourth in 2008. “Just 30 minutes after his delivery we could hear the fireworks at Navy Pier in Chicago. Since then, the Fourth of July has become the [default] family summer gathering for us. Aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, they all come together at our house (minus last year during the pandemic) for food, fun, and festivities.”
“Now, I know exactly how I want to spend every Fourth of July from now until my son tells us he’s too old/cool to hang out with his parents that day,” Campos, of Des Moines, added. “But even then, I think we’d still keep having the party. It’s the best kind of tradition in my book — the kind that begins organically, and develops into something special.”
A nod to Juneteenth
Elita Adjei, 46, who lives in Redondo Beach, Calif., celebrates with the “Juneteenth Red Food Tradition.” She said, “That represents freedom for Black people. Juneteenth is the oldest celebrated tradition that represents the freedom of enslaved Black people and it has a red food theme.”
On the menu? Red hot links on the grill, pork ribs, watermelon, red beans and rice, and Adjei’s baked-from-scratch red velvet cupcakes.
Away from the bombs bursting in air
The Fourth of July adds undue stress for Betsy Robinson’s two dogs in Hillsborough, N.H., so Robinson and her husband skip the celebrations altogether and venture out into nature. “For the past six years we have gone camping far away from cities and towns to get the dogs away from noise, as most campgrounds don’t allow fireworks. It has been a great way to take care of our old guy and we have also explored some really great places in the West and Northeast as a result.”
Robinson, 64, added, “It feels like such a great way to celebrate America by exploring new parts of our diverse country every year. We see wonderful landscapes, wildlife and we meet fascinating people along the way.”
A little history and geography on a little golf course
In 1998, Tim Engel, a high school history teacher, was elated when his wife, Jen, suggested they host a gathering of friends and family for the Fourth of July. In the 23 years since, the Engels have incorporated two different homemade nine-hole mini golf courses on their property in Menomonie, Wis. “One celebrates the history of America from Revolution to modern era with tech boom. The other course is America coast-to-coast featuring landmarks from around the country,” Maxwell Engel, 22, the couple’s son, told The Washington Post.
Now on the Fourth, invitees of all ages and stages compete for the “jacket” — a traveling trophy that the winner can add a silly patch to. “My brother Will and I are proud to have such a fun tradition in our lives,” Maxwell added.