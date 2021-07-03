Members of the group later said they were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for “training.”
“No threats were made, but these men should be considered armed and dangerous,” the department said in a statement.
Two people were arrested initially before seven others were taken into custody around 10:30 a.m.
It was unclear what the group’s demands were, Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said at a news conference. Mason said they were wearing camouflage jackets, bulletproof vests and body cameras. They carried long rifles, pistols or a combination, he said.
“The self-professed leader wants it very much known that their ideology is not anti-government,” Mason said.
He said the investigation will hopefully lead to a better understanding of what the group’s goals are, but “as a quick, down-and-dirty observation, their actions have had a significant impact on the motoring public — particularly given that this is a holiday weekend.”
The shelter-in-place order, issued during the standoff for affected areas of Wakefield and nearby Reading, has since been lifted.
Part of I-95 in the Wakefield area was shut down for several hours, leading to major traffic delays at the start of the holiday weekend. As of late Saturday morning, I-95 southbound lanes had reopened, but northbound traffic was still closed.