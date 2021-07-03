Officials had said Friday that the process could take weeks because the structure was so fragile, but the emergence of Tropical Storm Elsa in the Caribbean on Friday prompted them to rethink their plans. Elsa, which was downgraded from a hurricane on Saturday, could swipe South Florida early next week, bringing harsh wind and rain that could create hazards for workers.
“The fear was that the hurricane may take the building down for us, and take it down in the wrong direction,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said Saturday. Destroying the building quickly, he said, “will allow our rescue workers to pore all over the site without fear of any danger from falling debris or falling buildings.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the tower could be brought “straight down with some type of charge.” The state is covering the costs of the operation.
Engineers are at the site evaluating their options, according to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D). She said that the demolition contract has been signed and that the operation will begin as soon as they agree on a plan. Officials have notified survivors and the families of those killed and missing, she said.
“We’re doing everything we can to move forward as soon as we have a path to do so,” Levine Cava said.
The death toll rose to 24 on Saturday morning, as rescue crews continued to search the wreckage for victims. Officials said 124 people remained missing and 188 were accounted for.
A few miles up the road, officials on Friday ordered the evacuation of a condominium building in North Miami Beach that officials deemed “structurally and electrically unsafe.” City officials are surveying all buildings over five stories high for signs of weaknesses that could threaten the safety of the residents inside.
Crestview Towers, a 156-unit high-rise about seven miles north of Champlain Towers South, became the first building to raise alarms. Hundreds of residents evacuated Friday evening, trickling out with luggage, pillows and bicycles.