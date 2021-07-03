Burkett owns a property renovation company that has restored several Art Deco buildings on Miami Beach, where he grew up; Salzhauer is an attorney. Burkett wrote about “clucking chickens” in last month’s newsletter, apparently referring to commissioners who disagree with him. Their sniping at each continued during an emergency commission meeting last week, 14 hours after the tower collapse. But Novack, the former mayor, said their differences have been subsumed, at least for now, and that everyone is working together to address the disaster.