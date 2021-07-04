The building’s instability and its destruction were the latest challenges to a search that had already been complicated by rainstorms, lightning strikes and fires. Emergency personnel paused their operation Saturday and Sunday while the site was readied for demolition. The would-be rescuers continue to face mounting odds as they sweep the rubble for survivors. Since the hours after the collapse, nobody has been found alive. As of Sunday night, 24 people were confirmed dead and 121 were missing.