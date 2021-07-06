News was hard to come by that chaotic first morning, but help showed up fast. Neighbors brought blankets and robes. A case of water appeared; over the course of the day, dozens more were dropped off. Workers from a local bakery walked around with boxes of Kosher croissants, offering them to the worried and exhausted people sitting on benches and curbs. A woman with a basket of fruit handed out bananas and apples to anybody who wanted one. Later in the day, local pizzerias delivered dozens of pies. Staff from nearby restaurants passed around sacks full of arepas and croquetas.