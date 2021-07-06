New attention has also been turned to Frank Morabito and his firm Morabito Consultants. His knowledge of the condo building gave him and the Maryland firm a prime vantage point to detect any visible signs that the building’s integrity was in doubt. While experts and investigators caution that it is too early to reach any conclusions about the cause or causes of the collapse, surviving condo owners and relatives of the missing have begun filing lawsuits alleging that Morabito, the condo association, Surfside building officials and others ignored or missed warning signs before the June 24 catastrophe.