“We know that with every day that goes by, it is harder to see a miracle happening,” Maggie Castro, a firefighter and paramedic with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue who briefs families daily, told NBC Miami.
Parts of Florida and the Southeast are in line for heavy rain and strong winds as Elsa sweeps north from Cuba over the next several days. The National Weather Service warned of potentially dangerous flooding and tornadoes in Miami-Dade County on Monday evening, with winds reportedly between 40 and 50 mph. Flooding and “potential for a few tornadoes” also could complicate the rescue effort.
“The bad weather unfortunately has caused some temporary pauses in the work,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D) said at a news conference Monday evening, noting Elsa’s effect on the efforts. “The first responders are the most frustrated by any delays we’ve experienced.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) acknowledged Monday that identifying victims could happen more rapidly in the coming days after the remaining portion of the condo building was demolished over the holiday weekend. The governor said the newly accessible areas where crews searched involved many master bedrooms, possibly clearing the way to find people who were asleep when the building fell.
Crews have now hauled away nearly 5 million pounds of concrete since the initial collapse on June 24.
“The site is busier and more active now than I’ve seen it since we began,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told reporters Monday.
New attention has also been turned to Frank Morabito and his firm Morabito Consultants. His knowledge of the condo building gave him and the Maryland firm a prime vantage point to detect any visible signs that the building’s integrity was in doubt. While experts and investigators caution that it is too early to reach any conclusions about the cause or causes of the collapse, surviving condo owners and relatives of the missing have begun filing lawsuits alleging that Morabito, the condo association, Surfside building officials and others ignored or missed warning signs before the June 24 catastrophe.
“We had no idea the building was in imminent danger,” Max Friedman, a former board member who is not a party in the litigation, told The Washington Post. “Why didn’t he tell us the building was going to fall down?”
Frank Morabito: What we know about structural engineer who worked with Champlain Towers South condo board
Brett Marcy, a spokesman for Morabito, declined to comment but pointed to a statement last week. He and the firm “did their job, just as they have done for nearly four decades — providing expert structural engineering counsel and services,” the statement said. “And they will continue to work with the investigating authorities to understand why this structure failed, so that such a catastrophic event can never happen again.”
Among the dead identified Monday were Ingrid Ainsworth, 66, and Tzvi Ainsworth, 68. The couple, who had moved to South Florida from Australia four years ago, had seven children and were remembered as doting grandparents known for their hospitality. Devorah Leah Phillips, the Ainsworths’ niece, remembered her aunt on Instagram as a “bucket filler.”
“She fills everyone’s bucket with an abundance of love and compliments,” she wrote. “… You feel safe with her because you know she’ll only say kind words when you leave the room and be your secret keeper for life.”
Global Affairs Canada confirmed Tuesday that the remains of a Canadian citizen were recovered at the collapse site. At least three other Canadians remain missing, the Canadian government said.
“Canada sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one in the building collapse in Surfside, Florida,” the government said.
Each day without clarity has been more difficult than the last for Ashley Dean, whose sister, Cassandra Stratton, remains missing. Dean told NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday that she continues to cling to hope.
“I can only wish and pray for some type of miracle,” Dean said.
