The increase in the death toll comes as hope in finding survivors is fading. Workers in helmets and ventilator masks continued to comb through the wreckage using shovels, drills, backhoes and other heavy machinery looking signs of life. The crews have moved more than 5 million tons of concrete since the early morning collapse on June 24, and “evidentiary debris” is being carefully labeled, sorted and warehoused in the longer-term search for answers.
But officials say they haven’t found anyone alive — even after the weekend demolition of the still-standing portion of the structure allowed them to access new areas of the pile.
“We’re definitely searching,” Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said at a news conference Tuesday. “Unfortunately, we’re not seeing anything positive.”
Col. Golan Vach, who is leading an Israel Defense Forces team helping in Surfside, said Tuesday on CNN that there is now “close to zero” chance of finding someone alive.
So far, officials have said 29 victims have been identified. Nearly 100 people remained unaccounted for at Champlain Towers South, though not all are confirmed to have been in the building when it fell.
Miami-Dade police on Tuesday publicly identified three more of the dead: Nancy Kress Levin, 76; Jay Kleiman, 52; and Francis Fernandez, 67.
Heavy wind and rain from Tropical Storm Elsa complicated the search-and-rescue work as the storm passed over south and central Florida, with gusts forcing a brief pause in operations Tuesday. The worst of the storm had passed by Wednesday morning and the wind had died down, relieving some pressure on rescuers.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D) didn’t say Tuesday when the rescue efforts would transition into recovery mission, but told reporters that family members still waiting for information on their loved ones “know what’s happening.”
“I think everybody will be ready when it’s time to move to the next phase,” she said.
As reporters toured the collapse site Tuesday evening — in the closest glimpse authorities have publicly allowed the media — machinery toiled atop a towering heap of broken concrete and twisted metal. Rubble spilled out onto Collins Avenue.
The first funerals for some of the victims took place this week. On Tuesday, two young sisters, age 4 and 10, were placed in the same casket and buried alongside their parents, Marcus and Anaely Guara. The hour-long service was held at the family’s Catholic parish, St. Joseph, about three blocks from the collapse site, the Associated Press reported.
Other families and friends were still waiting for answers as the search carried on.
Elisheva Cohen, a 12-year-old who was embraced by President Biden after she was spotted praying near the wreckage, said Tuesday she was holding out hope that crews would locate her father and uncle, who are among the missing.
“Just hang on and keep praying,” she told Local 10. “After everything my father has done, he deserves to be saved, he deserves to have a miracle.”