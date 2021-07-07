Golf pro Eugene Siller, 46, who works at the club, was shot in the head after he “happened upon a crime in progress involving the unknown suspect and the two deceased males who were found in the pickup truck,” Cobb County police said in a news release. They said he was not targeted but rather killed because he “witnessed an active crime taking place."
Upon arrival, the police first identified Siller, Pinetree’s director of golf, near the 10th hole with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene. They then discovered the bodies of Valdez and Paul Pierson, 76, of Kansas in the bed of the pickup, which belonged to Pierson. They also had gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.
Pierson and Valdez appear to have no relation to the location, police said, but they gave no further details about the two men.
On Saturday, the Kennesaw State University Office of Emergency Management said the suspect was a long-haired Hispanic man wearing a white or tan T-shirt and dark-colored work pants.
Although the suspect had not been apprehended, police said Tuesday that detectives and other special units continued to follow leads in the case. They added that there was no “active threat to the public at large and there was not a directed threat to residents of the neighborhood.”
But despite the police reassurance, some residents said they are concerned for their safety.
Kelley Gullison, who lives about a mile and a half away from the country club, said she feels unsafe. She’s concerned about the scarce information offered by police about the suspect, and other questions surrounding the killings that remain unanswered.
"The police say there is no reason for us to worry and that we are not in danger, but the man left from the scene of the crime on foot with a weapon, and they don’t know any other details,” Gullison said. “For all we know, this man could be hiding at someone’s home holding people hostage.”
She said residents of the area would like to know more information in order “to help find” the suspect.
“There are different scenarios running in our heads, but you’d think that after four days we would know more. It just does not add up,” she said, adding that the killings shocked her considering the residential area is usually safe and quiet. (Kennesaw, a suburban community of about 34,000, is about 25 miles northwest of Atlanta.)
“When has anyone ever heard of a homicide happening in the middle of the golf course?”
In their statement Tuesday, Cobb County police appeared to tackle some of the community’s worries.
“We are aware that the public has many questions, the most pressing one being why this happened; however, it is too early in the investigation to speculate as to motive,” they said.
In an email Wednesday night, they confirmed that the shooter was still at large.
Members of the country club and golf community said they were both devastated and dumbfounded by the events.
“This doesn’t make any sense,” Brian Katrek, a Pinetree member, told CNN. “I think the reaction from members right now is still one of pretty profound shock."
A GoFundMe page started on behalf of Siller’s family — he is survived by his wife and two young sons — had raised more than $600,000 on Wednesday.
The Georgia State Golf Association said in a statement on Twitter that it was “deeply saddened by the tragic events.”
John Lavender was at the driving range Saturday when he heard five loud bangs. He said the white pickup drove onto the golf course and got stuck on a hill.
“For this to happen so close to home, I just grew up in the city, it is just mind-blowing to me," he told CNN affiliate WXIA.
Lavender described the events as “unfortunate and senseless.”
Derek Easterling, the mayor of Kennesaw, said the community was “grieving for all of the victims and the victims’ families.”
“I am prayerful for the victims and for the authorities to find this guy,” he said in an interview, adding he had confidence that police would apprehend the suspect and help the victims’ families find closure.
Club president Lou Bottino said in a letter to members that Siller’s wife and other relatives visited the 10th hole Wednesday to see where the “unimaginable tragic act” had taken place, according to CNN, and added that the site had become a memorial.