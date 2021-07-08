No one was arrested in connection to the baby’s death for more than 13 years. The placenta and umbilical cord were also in the dumpster.
Now Tara Brazzle of Valparaiso, Indiana, has been charged with homicide, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said in a Wednesday news conference. The 44-year-old woman told police last week that she had given birth to the baby in 2007, Adams said.
“She told police that she knew she was pregnant. She failed to seek any prenatal care for the baby and did not provide any medical care to the baby after giving birth,” Adams added. “According to Brazzle, she placed the baby in the trash dumpster located behind the YMCA several days later.”
A court docket did not list an attorney for Brazzle.
The case shocked Lancaster residents in the region of the state known as Pennsylvania Dutch Country. Hundreds attended a November 2007 funeral for the baby, who was given the name Mary Anne by a woman who helped organize her burial. A pink headstone was placed at the baby’s burial site at St. Anthony of Padua church’s cemetery.
“This case was certainly incredibly sad when it happened, and it’s certainly incredibly sad now as those with ties to baby Mary Anne begin to process and grieve a personal loss about which they are only now learning,” Adams said.
Police were called to the YMCA on Sept. 24, 2007, when employees there discovered the baby’s body in a large dumpster in the organization’s parking lot. The baby was found to have been born alive to a woman between 35 and 38 weeks pregnant, but later died.
Detectives in Lancaster launched an investigation that led to the questioning of 25 women who were pregnant — or believed to have been expecting — at the time. The women were eventually ruled out as suspects. Brazzle was not among them, Adams said, though she was a Lancaster resident and YMCA employee at the time.
The case went cold, despite media coverage, DNA checks, and other police efforts to locate a suspect.
Sgt. Randell Zook with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police was named lead investigator on the case in 2016. Police then submitted evidence to Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company based in Reston, Va. Investigators with the company have helped police crack years-old crimes by matching genetic data from crime scenes to open-access genealogy databases.
The baby’s DNA was also uploaded to a public genetic genealogy database in 2018, and a person was determined to be a relative of the victim. Zook continued working with Parabon and conducting his own research to “build a reverse family tree,” Adams said, which eventually led investigators to Brazzle.
A detective accompanied Zook as he interviewed Brazzle at her Indiana home on July 1. Police didn’t immediately arrest the woman after she allegedly admitted to birthing the baby, Adams said, since investigators were trying to determine whether anyone else was involved in the case.
The morning after the interview though, Adams said police learned Brazzle boarded a plane to California. An arrest warrant was issued, and Brazzle was taken into custody at the airport after getting off the plane.
She’s being held at the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department in San Jose with no bail. Adams said she’s expected to return to Pennsylvania within 30 to 60 days.
The district attorney credited Zook’s work in moving the case forward after so many years, adding that she hopes it sends a message to victims and their families that police will continue investigating old crimes.
“And for suspects that have committed crimes like this,” Adams said, “if there was DNA left at the scene, there’s really nothing that they can do to change that event — and we’re going to continue to look until we find you.”