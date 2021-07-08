While officials emphasized that the recovery operation — which could last weeks — will remain intensive, the tone in announcing the shift away from rescue was decisively grim. Despite finding some survivors in the hours immediately after the June 24 catastrophe, crews have found no signs of life since, as they moved more than 7 million pounds of concrete from the collapse site.
“We have all asked God for a miracle, so the decision to transition from rescue to recovery is an extremely difficult one,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (D) said at a news conference.
Ray Jadallah, assistant chief for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, told reporters that the “pancake” nature of the collapse left low chances of finding “void” spaces hiding survivors. He added that the moment he had to inform the families of those unaccounted for of the shift from rescue to recovery was “some of the hardest news I’ve ever had to deliver in my professional career.”
Miami-Dade police publicly identified four additional victims on Wednesday: Graciela Cattarossi, 86; Gino Cattarossi, 89; Simon Segal, 80; and Elaine Lia Sabino, 71. In the case of Segal, he had dedicated his life to structural engineering and construction, reviewing plans and specifications for condominiums and office buildings.
High emotions and prayers marked the end of the rescue efforts. Miami-Dade police chaplain Rabbi Yossi Harlig said the area where the condo building once stood was now “a holy site.” Catholic nuns sang over the sounds of machinery that had resumed, passing out rosaries and clasping glowing white candles. The grief was overwhelming, even if the news wasn’t surprising.
“For some, what they’re telling us, it’s almost a sense of relief when they already know [that someone has died] and they can just start to put an end to that chapter and start to move on,” Maggie Castro, a Miami-Dade firefighter and paramedic who has updated families daily, told WTVJ.
But the fallout from the disaster, and inquiries into what went wrong at Surfside, is far from over. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said that, at her request, a county grand jury had voted to conduct an investigation into “how we can prevent such a disaster from occurring again, not just in Surfside, and not just in condominiums, but in all buildings and structures in the coastal, intercoastal and surrounding areas of our county, state and nation.”
In court, a circuit judge in downtown Miami, Michael Hanzman, began to tackle the impossible task of compensating people for their losses. A support fund set up for the families and victims of the collapse has raised more than $1.7 million and an additional $1.3 million in promised funds, officials said. Hanzman acknowledged that the tragedy in Surfside is incalculable.
“There’s not a sufficient amount of money in the world that can compensate for this,” the judge said.
This comes as the state’s condominium laws are expected to undergo a top-to-bottom review by a task force established by the Florida Bar Association. Critics say the state laws and regulations that govern condo developments, board operations and maintenance rules have long been undermined by politics, turf wars and human nature. While investigators warn it could be months before a cause of the collapse is known, attention has turned to the decisions made — or not made — by city officials, consultants, developers and the residents and board members of Champlain Towers South.
“What we’re looking at are specific changes to prevent that from happening again,” William Sklar, an adjunct faculty member of the University of Miami’s law school and task force chair told The Washington Post. “We also want to be realistic relative to the needs of unit owners, and we don’t want to dissuade [board members] from service.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has not committed to increasing the state oversight of Florida’s aging high-rise buildings, suggesting that Champlain Towers South may have been an isolated incident.
Fighting through tears, Jadallah emphasized that the recovery mission will continue to be an around-the-clock effort to find more victims.
“Our sole responsibility at this point is to bring closure,” he said. “The resources are still there. The men and women are still there. The support is still there.”
