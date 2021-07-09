The girl had been playing outside on her bike in Louisville’s Valley Station neighborhood about 30 minutes earlier last Friday evening when a man saw her, circled the block and allegedly pulled her into his car. The suspect, Robby L. Wildt, later told police he tried to console the girl as she cried, adding that he planned to drive her back to the spot from which she had been taken because she was “afraid he may hurt her,” a police citation provided to The Washington Post states.
Police cars, dogs and air units swarmed the neighborhood after witnesses called to report the alleged kidnapping. Officers located the car at about 6:10 p.m., and Sgt. Joe Keeling handcuffed Wildt as he knelt in a driveway while the girl was pulled to safety.
The man had no connection to the girl, police said. The department released body-camera video footage of the dramatic rescue on Thursday, along with a warning to the public.
“Although we do not want the community to be alarmed, this is certainly an educational opportunity for parents to remind their children that ‘stranger danger’ is real,” Officer Beth Ruoff, a department spokeswoman said in a statement to The Post. “It is important to talk to your kids about any adult who tries to use a ruse to lure them to their vehicles or away from public view.”
The girl was not hurt, according to the citation. Wildt allegedly “made multiple statements that he knew he was wrong and he felt bad for doing what he had done,” the police record adds.
Wildt was charged with kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty during a Saturday court appearance, WDRB reported, and his bond was set at $1 million.
The rescue was made possible by witnesses quickly calling 911 after seeing a man allegedly take the girl. They provided a description of the car and part of the license plate number, Ruoff said.
Prentiss Weatherford said he was on his porch at about 5:40 p.m. on July 2 when the suspect’s car stopped on his street, where the little girl was riding her bike, WAVE reported.
“He just grabbed her by the collar, threw her bike, threw her in the passenger’s seat,” Weatherford told the station.
The neighbor got into his own car and began chasing the suspect’s vehicle, he said, as he dialed the police and reported the partial plate number.
Burba, the police officer who pulled the girl from the vehicle, told WDRB that seconds felt like hours as they tried to find the missing 6-year-old.
“Your only thought is getting there as fast as you can,” he said.
Police videos show officers speeding through the neighborhood as they searched for the missing girl. When Keeling located the suspect’s vehicle, he got out of the police car and ordered Wildt to put his hands in the air.
“I didn’t hurt anybody,” Wildt can be heard saying as he’s told to get on the ground while more police cars approach.
Keeling said the girl was “absolutely terrified” when police found her.
“I hate [that] she went through this. I hate the fact this is probably something that’s going to affect her the rest of her life,” he told WDRB. “But we were able to get there, get in the area, find her, rescue her from her captor, and we were able to prevent anything worse than what had already happened from happening to her.”