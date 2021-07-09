The girl had been playing outside on her bike in Louisville’s Valley Station neighborhood about 30 minutes earlier last Friday evening when a man saw her, circled the block and allegedly pulled her into his car. The suspect, Robby L. Wildt, later told police he tried to console the girl as she cried, adding that he planned to drive her back to the spot from which she had been taken because she was “afraid he may hurt her,” a police citation provided to The Washington Post states.