The flooding was caused by thunderstorms that drenched the city on Thursday. They were largely unrelated to Tropical Storm Elsa, which made landfall on Florida’s western coast early Wednesday, The Washington Post reported, bringing 70 mph winds and 11 inches of rainfall to some areas.
But officials told New Yorkers to be on alert, too, since Elsa may bring additional rains and flash floods in the coming days as the storm moves up the coast. The National Weather Service warned in a Thursday tweet the floods could “continue through tonight and tomorrow for portions of the Mid-Atlantic through New England.”
Several videos showing New Yorkers determined to reach their destinations went viral on Twitter on Thursday. One video, now viewed more than 6 million times, shows a woman splashing into a pool of water at the 157th Street No. 1 station in Washington Heights, apparently trying to catch her train.
People in a separate video can be seen putting on trash bags to stay dry as they enter a flooded station. Another video, taken at the 149th St. – Grand Concourse subway station in the Bronx, shows water pouring down a staircase.
Despite the extreme conditions, train service remained largely uninterrupted, the Times reported. Only the northernmost portion of the A line, which runs through Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, was temporarily shut down.
Sarah Feinberg, the interim president of New York City Transit, told the Times that several factors led to the flooding in the stations: drains being overwhelmed, staircases serving as rainwater conduits, and street-level flooding spilling over curbs.
Nevertheless, she tweeted on Thursday afternoon that the “Drains are working remarkably well.”
“Water is receding. Stay alert for additional storms,” she added. “Working as quickly as we can to get everyone where they’re going.”