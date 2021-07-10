Sam Aguiar, an attorney representing Taylor’s family, told The Post that the public deserved to know whether additional footage existed for a case in which three White plainclothes officers — Brett Hankison, Myles Cosgrove and Jonathan Mattingly — fired 32 shots into Taylor’s apartment on March 13, 2020, as part of an investigation of a suspected drug operation allegedly linked to her ex-boyfriend. Although Hankison and Cosgrove were fired and Mattingly retired last month, no one has been charged directly for Taylor’s death — an incident that helped spark racial justice demonstrations across the United States. Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing bullets that penetrated an adjacent apartment, charges for which he has pleaded not guilty.