Local officials were outraged that the Seminoles were touting jackpots of $25,000, far larger than the state’s legal limit of $100. Then-Sheriff Bob Butterworth, a Democrat who would go on to become Florida’s attorney general, insisted that the tribe was not only breaking the law but was fronting for the mafia. When he lost a legal challenge, it opened the door for all the other Native American tribes nationwide to launch their own gambling businesses.