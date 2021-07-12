Now, Velazquez-Aguilu is one of three finalists to be the next U.S. attorney for Minnesota, a nomination that is expected to be announced soon. If nominated by the Biden administration and confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first Hispanic person to lead the U.S. attorney’s office in the state and only the third woman. As U.S. attorney, she would oversee the federal prosecution of Chauvin and the other officers who have also been charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights.