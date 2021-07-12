“This is about a partisan issue around covid vaccines and around people in power in Tennessee not believing in the importance in vaccinating the people, and so they terminated the person in charge of getting it done,” she told The Washington Post on Monday evening.
“The government is sacrificing public health to be in the good graces of our legislators; it’s a horrid dereliction of duty,” she said.
According to Fiscus, lawmakers took offense when she sent a memo in which she explained to medical providers the state’s “Mature Minor Doctrine,” a legal mechanism by which they are allowed to inoculate minors 14 and above without consent from their parents.
The details of the Mature Minor Doctrine, which was established in 1987, are publicly available on the health department’s website.
Fiscus said the language in the letter was provided to her by the health department’s attorney, who told her at the time that it had been approved by the governor’s office, and that she was allowed to share it with anyone.
A recipient of that memo posted the memo to social media, upset that, according to Tennessee Supreme Court case law, people ages 14-17 are able to receive medical care without parental consent.
Within days, legislators were asking the health department about the memo, with some interpreting it as an attempt to undermine parental authority, Fiscus said.
Bill Christian, a spokesperson for the health department, said the agency could not comment on the termination.
Fiscus said she was a “bargaining chip” between Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey and lawmakers who oppose coronavirus vaccinations.
Fiscus said her termination reflects Tennessee’s deep and widespread anti-vaccine attitude that is imperiling its residents.
Fiscus said that she is the 25th of 64 state or territorial immunization program director to leave the position during the pandemic, and that health professionals have been “vilified" by a public “who chooses not to believe in science, and elected and appointed officials who have put their own self-interest above the people they were chosen to represent and protect.”
During a hearing of the legislature’s Joint Government Operations Committee on June 16, several Republican lawmakers disparaged Fiscus.
Sen. Janice Bowling (R) said the state was overstepping and “misjudging” its legal authority and urged Piercey to “back off” and to “remove the fear, the concerns and the anger that has gone across the state as a result of [Fiscus’s] letter.”
“It is very disconcerting to see the letter, or memo, from Dr. Fiscus stating that Tennessee law allows the department of health to give vaccinations to children 14 years of age," Bowling said. “Tennessee law does not allow that.”
Fiscus condemned the state leaders “who have put their heads in the sand and denied the existence of covid-19 or who thought they knew better than the scientists who have spent their lives working to prevent disease … who have ignored the dead and dying surrounding them,” she said.
“I am ashamed of them. I am afraid for my state,” she added.