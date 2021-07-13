The second “E” of the mural depicted a quote from and portrait of Joanne Chesimard, also known as Assata Shakur, who was convicted of first-degree murder for her role in the 1973 death of a New Jersey state trooper. While serving a life sentence, Shakur escaped prison and later fled to Cuba. In 2013, she was named to the FBI’s list of “Most Wanted Terrorists.”
The city council approved the mural in June 2020, directing the city’s Public Art Commission to paint “Black Lives Matter” or a similar phrase near City Hall. The mural was designated as a temporary installation.
The lawsuit filed in the Santa Clara County Superior Court on June 4 noted that the mural also included the logo for the New Black Panther Party, which has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a “virulently racist and antisemitic organization” whose leaders encourage violence against White people, Jewish people and law enforcers.
When officers complained to the city that the mural’s imagery of Shakur and the New Black Panther Party constituted a violation of the Fair Employment and Housing Act, sending two letters to the city through the police union, the lawsuit says, city officials “ratified the conduct and insisted that it remain and persist.”
Palo Alto City Attorney Molly Stump said Monday that the city had not been served with the lawsuit and could not provide further comment on the matter. She did not answer when The Washington Post called Tuesday night.
In July 2020, the National Police Association launched a petition to remove the “reprehensible” mural.
“For law enforcement required to enter the building is there any description other than a hostile work environment?” the association said in a statement.
The Fair Employment and Housing Act is designed to provide protection from discrimination for protected classes, such as race, religion, gender and disability. Law enforcement and other professions are not considered protected categories of people under the act.
The lawsuit lists the plaintiffs as Officers Eric Figueroa, Michael Foley, Christopher Moore, Robert Parham and Julie Tannock and identifies them as being “in a protected class of persons.”
“It is based on race,” said Matthew McNicholas, an attorney for the plaintiffs. “What it is not based on is the phrase Black Lives Matter. It is not about the mural in general. The union was very clear about that. It is about the two icons within the larger mural.”
According to the lawsuit, the Palo Alto officers were discriminated against in their workplace based on their “race, national origin, color, and or association with a member of a protected class.”
“What if somebody wanted to put a Confederate flag? It would never, ever happen, and it would be totally inappropriate,” McNicholas said. “And it is not a First Amendment issue, it’s a FEHA issue.”
Oakland artist Cece Carpio, who painted the Shakur portion of the mural, wrote in a July 2020 Facebook post that it was important to represent Shakur’s “involvement with the Black liberation movement as a threat to the status quo.”
The city removed the mural in November, with the Palo Alto City Council citing “the anticipated shift in weather and concerns over public safety and traffic impacts.”
