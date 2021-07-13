Despite those gaps, Russell Faria was convicted in his wife’s death in November 2013. That conviction was overturned on appeal in 2015. Prosecutors attempted to convict him a second time, but the jury acquitted Russell Faria on all charges as new evidence that implicated Hupp was introduced. He sued Lincoln County for violating his civil rights after he spent three years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, and settled the case for $2 million last year.