The president argued against politics, even though it is as omnipresent as oxygen. He dismissed the hunger for power as craven and un-American — even though that is the bullhorn that amplifies his own voice. Instead, he aimed to sell the version of America that lives outside of Washington and Capitol Hill and the broader ecosystem of consultants, pollsters and exasperated voters. He pointed toward an America that is reflected back by Hollywood, where stories of goodwill and sacrifice are set to stately bass lines and gospel-tinged voices lifted in harmony.