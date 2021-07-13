The video, which authorities haven’t released, allegedly showed employees locking the store’s doors to keep customers out, then entering the men’s restroom, where they couldn’t be seen by cameras. Authorities found burn marks on the floor of the men’s restroom and remains of shot fireworks in the trash can, according to Mayes’s arrest warrant.
After emerging from the men’s restroom, the crew allegedly placed an item in another trash bin near the lobby area of the restaurant and then left the Taco Bell, according to Nashville Fire Department.
They whipped out their phone cameras to record the trash can from outside the restaurant and then realized a mistake — they locked themselves out of the restaurant, according to court documents.
As smoke started to rise from the trash can, they called 911 for help.
The Nashville Fire Department responded to the fire that night, forcing entry into the fast-casual taco spot and extinguishing a fire.
The department estimates that more than $30,000 worth of damage was caused to the inside of the restaurant.
Taco Bell management contacted the agency’s investigators three days later to report the surveillance video.
Taco Bell’s headquarters didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mayes was arrested on Monday and made bond Tuesday. It’s unclear if she has retained legal representation yet.
If tried and convicted of the charge, Mayes could face between 50 and 60 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines.
Read more: