“Judge Cronan’s ruling makes no factual and legal sense, and frankly is outrageous and violation of his judicial oath,” Klayman said in a statement shared with The Post. “He even characterizes what the admitted fraudster Sacha Baron Cohen did, branding my client a pedophile before the entire world, as simply a ‘joke.’ To the contrary, Judge Cronan’s dismissal is the joke, and more than a bad joke at that. It will be appealed today.”