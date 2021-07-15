His death was just a day after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd.
Floyd was a 46-year-old Black man who died after Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes in May 2020, triggering national and international protests against racism and policing habits.
In Brown’s case, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced at a news conference in May that the deputies were justified in their use of force because they had reason to believe they were in danger and that Brown’s fleeing attempt escalated the situation from a “show of force to an employment of force.”
Bakari Sellers, a member of the Brown family legal team, told The Post on Thursday that his colleagues believe Womble’s decision was made “erroneously.”
“It was determined there was no criminal culpability,” Sellers said. “Just because someone states there’s not criminal culpability doesn’t mean there’s no civil liability.”
In a lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of North Carolina, Brown family attorneys state that Brown posed no threat to law enforcement and that being accosted with commands and rifles frightened the father of seven.
Deputies violated their own use-of-force-policy, prompting the Brown family legal team to request monetary relief for excessive force, wrongful death and other charges, alleging that sheriffs and deputies were negligent in their actions that led to Brown’s death.
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten, Dare County Sheriff Doug Doughtie and deputies involved in the shooting were all named in the lawsuit.
Wooten and Doughtie didn’t respond to requests for comment.
Brown was shot multiple times as he drove away from deputies and received a wound at the base of his skull, where three bullet fragments were found, Womble said in May.
The North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released an autopsy report in June describing Brown’s death as a homicide caused by the shot to the head, with wounds to his right arm also being a significant factor in his death, Reuters reported.
Brown’s family still hasn’t seen full video body camera footage of his death. Wooten is trying to change that. The sheriff will ask a state court judge to release footage of all moments leading up to Brown’s death to his family and the public in a hearing scheduled for Monday, 13NewsNow reported.
Wooten has pledged that the three officers who shot Brown would face discipline and retraining but keep their jobs.
One of the deputies has since left the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, 13NewsNow reported.
The Brown family’s lawsuit cited the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office use-of-force policy on moving vehicles as evidence of policy violation. The rule states that shots fired at or from a moving vehicle are “rarely effective” and that deputies should refrain from shooting at a moving vehicle “if deadly force other than the vehicle is directed at the deputy or others. Deputies should not shoot at any part of a vehicle in an attempt to disable the vehicle.”
Attorneys for the Brown family are requesting $30 million for “emotional distress, humiliation, loss of enjoyment of life, and other pain and suffering,” according to the lawsuit.
Sellers said the FBI is still continuing its investigation, though when that would conclude remains unclear. He also said getting financial justice through the court system could take time.
“Nothing about this is going to be easy,” he said. “At the end of the day, they’ll never get their father back.”
