In a snapshot taken during the 2018 Group of Seven meeting in Quebec, Canada, Merkel was seen leaning over a table, her hands firmly planted on its surface, looking intently at President Donald Trump, who sat with his arms folded and who was not quite looking her in the eyes. Merkel is the only woman clearly visible in the foreground of the frame, but she also stands out because of her cornflower blue jacket in a field of navy and charcoal gray. She immediately draws the eye. The photograph reads like a case study in emotional intelligence. She is the lead character; Trump is the motivating factor.