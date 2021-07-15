Personally, it took me back to when our local paper, the Journal-News, kindly did a huge feature on the teaching career of my mother, Lalita Satyal. Mom selflessly went to great lengths to ensure the paper nailed the spelling of her family’s names, but when we received the physical paper, in huge font, it read: Lolita. I’ll never forget our entire family’s standing around the kitchen table, my Mom trying desperately to conceal her disappointment. My very young brother innocently looked up and offered a solution, “It’s OK, Mom. We can just draw a tail on the o and make it an a.” It was so sweet that he didn’t realize we couldn’t fix all those erroneous papers out there. It still hurts me to think about this, but maybe a little less today since I can have The Washington Post carry the line: “Lalita: An American Education.”