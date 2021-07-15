The shirt is black with a white design — a bearded man in a biker jacket who’s pointing a handgun at the viewer.
“In Wyoming, we have a cure for AIDS,” the T-shirt says above the man.
Below: “We shoot [homophobic slur]."
The owner told her he’d been selling the shirts out of the bar since right after the murder of Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old college student who was beaten, pistol-whipped in the head about 20 times, tied to a fence and left to die in 1998. Shepard’s killing made international news, inspiring state and federal lawmakers to pass hate crimes bills.
The bar owner “told me it was a commemorative T-shirt,” Burlingame said.
Still, the owner agreed he wouldn’t order any more of them and Burlingame left. But she returned the next day after someone posted an image of the shirt on Facebook. This time, Burlingame said, she spoke with the bar manager and told her word was out. The situation was getting attention online and they needed to pull the shirts.
No, the manager told her, Burlingame recalled. The hubbub had made them popular. “They’re going to be worth a lot of money now,” Burlingame said she was told.
So, on Saturday, Wyoming Equality published a post on Facebook: They were not able to convince the bar, which the group didn’t name, but has been identified as the Eagle’s Nest in Cheyenne, to stop selling the shirts. “We hoped that they would choose to stop selling them when they realized the harm it did to the LGBTQ community and those living with AIDS.”
Two days later, the owner told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle he’d sold out of the shirts and wasn’t going to reorder them, adding he was “in the bar business, not the apparel business.”
The Washington Post sent an email to the address listed in state government documents for Eagle’s Nest Inc. and left a voice mail at the bar’s official phone number. No one responded.
Wyoming is one of three states that haven’t passed hate crimes legislation since Shepard was killed, the Associated Press reports. A year after his death, lawmakers considered legislation that would have extended hate crimes protections to cover sexual orientation, according to a Wyoming State Historical Society entry. The bill failed on a 30-30 tie two days in a row and hasn’t been seriously considered since.
In March, the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee considered a hate crimes bill that would have allowed prosecutors, when seeking punishment, to consider whether someone committed a crime because they were motivated by biases against a victim’s sexual orientation, race, gender, or other characteristics, the AP reports. The bill died in committee.
In June, state lawmakers voted to direct staffers to draft a bill that would extend hate crimes protections, according to the Casper Star Tribune. Burlingame said the bill has since been written and will eventually go before the legislature.
Shepard’s parents, Judy and Dennis, started the Matthew Shepard Foundation after their son died. For more than 20 years, it has pushed lawmakers to pass hate crimes legislation. On its website, the foundation said it helped pioneer the country’s first federal hate crimes legislation in 2009.
But the state where Matthew Shepard lived and was left to die has not. His mother said it’s time for that to change.
“Wyoming has had 22 years to pass Hate Crime legislation and every year our legislators parrot the line that the Equality State doesn’t need this law,” Judy Shepard said in a statement. “It is time for Wyoming to face reality and recognize that we are losing our youth, our economic potential and our soul.”
Burlingame, who served in Wyoming’s House of Representatives for two years in 2019 and 2020, said she hopes the uproar over the shirt will push her former colleagues to finally pass such a law. She said the chair of the judiciary committee was surprised a business would sell the shirt with the violent message.
“It might have convinced him a little more of the need for hate crimes legislation.”