In a lawsuit filed Monday in Hamilton County court, Evan Seyfried’s family members allege that his workplace, a Kroger grocery store in Milford, Ohio, is responsible for his suicide — a “wrongful death” that was the result of an alleged six-month harassment campaign by two of his co-workers. The lawsuit alleges the co-workers sabotaged Seyfried at work, had people stalk him outside of his home and threatened to frame him for possessing child pornography.